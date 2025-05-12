Jharkhand Board Result 2025: JAC Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon, Direct Link Here

Jharkhand Board Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board exam results soon. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. This year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for these examinations.

Jharkhand Board Result 2025: How to Check JAC Board Results 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Step 1. Visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2025'.

Step 3. Enter your roll number and roll code.

Step 4. Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5. Download and save the mark sheet for future use.

Alternative Ways To Check Results

Students can also access their results on the NDTV results portal by entering their roll number and roll code. Additionally, results can also be checked via SMS by sending "Result JAC10 <roll number>" or "Result JAC12 <roll number>" to 56263.

Supplementary Exams & Mark Sheets

Candidates who do not pass in one or two subjects will be eligible for supplementary exams, tentatively scheduled for June 2025. The option to apply for re-evaluation will also be available after the result declaration. Original mark sheets will be distributed by schools after the online results are published.