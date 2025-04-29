Leopard Dies During Treatment At Goa Zoo, Minister Seeks Action Against Forest Officer

A leopard, trapped while roaming in a village in South Goa, died in the early hours of Tuesday at a zoo where it was brought for treatment, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Upset over the death of the wild animal, Mr Rane said he has asked the state government to suspend Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Navin Kumar for alleged dereliction of duty, which he said led to the unfortunate incident.

The minister told reporters that the leopard died while receiving treatment at Bondla Zoo, which is part of a wildlife sanctuary, at around 2 am on Tuesday.

The wild cat was trapped by the forest department on Monday after it was found roaming in the village of Villian under Sanguem taluka bordering the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary.

Mr Rane hit out at DCF Kumar over the leopard's death.

"It is shameful that an officer like Navin Kumar has to be forced to go on the field and do his duty. He was forced to go to Bondla (Wildlife Sanctuary) and assess the situation by the chief conservator of forest," the minister said.

"It is unfortunate we could not save the leopard," Mr Rane maintained.

He insisted that the protection of wildlife remains a priority of the state government and NGOs and other stakeholders are being roped in for the task.

Referring to incidents of animals being hit by vehicles while crossing roads passing through wildlife sanctuaries in Goa, the minister asserted he will take up the matter with the state government to ensure there are speed limits on such streets.

