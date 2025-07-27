On Camera, Leopard Lunges At Moving Bike In Andhra, He Escapes Unhurt

Recent leopard sightings in and around Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati have escalated concerns among residents and devotees, following a dramatic near-miss attack on a motorbike rider and subsequent detections near prominent institutions. The incident took place on Friday night, around 7 pm, on the Zoo Park Road in Alipiri when the big cat suddenly lunged at the speeding vehicle.

The harrowing event was captured by a dashcam in a car trailing behind, and the video has since gone viral on social media, highlighting the immediate danger posed by these wild animals.

While no official statement regarding the viral video of the motorbike incident has been released by the authorities, the Forest Department is actively working to manage the situation and prevent further encounters between humans and leopards.

Later the same night, around midnight, a leopard was again spotted by locals near Arvind Eye Hospital, further intensifying the fears of residents.

In response to the increasing frequency of sightings, forest department officials have indicated the presence of at least three leopards in the area. To monitor their movements and facilitate capture, 14 trap cameras and bait stations have been strategically placed at three different locations.

Additionally, the authorities have recommended the clearing of dense thorn bushes around Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University. This measure aims to reduce potential hiding spots for the leopards, thereby enhancing safety for students and staff.

Previous incidents in the area, including sightings on the Alipiri walkway and within university campuses, underscore the continuing challenge of coexisting with wildlife in the region that has a dense forest and is also visited by huge numbers of pilgrims.