Stunning Video Reveals The Secret Life Of Endangered Clouded Leopards In Northeast India

In a rare glimpse into the secretive world of one of Asia's most elusive big cats, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a captivating video on social media platform X. The footage showcases a clouded leopard mother and her cubs navigating the dense rainforests of Northeast India, a region known for its rich biodiversity.

Clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa) are classified as 'Vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimated wild population of fewer than 10,000 individuals. These solitary and nocturnal felines are native to the forests of the Himalayan foothills, Northeast India, and Southeast Asia. Their elusive nature and dwindling numbers make sightings exceptionally rare, adding significance to this recent observation.

"Elusive. Ethereal. Endangered. With barely 10,000 left in the wild & scattered sightings in NE India, the clouded leopard is our most secretive big cat. Here, a rare glimpse: a mother with her cubs, guardians of an ancient rainforest. A sight so rare that it's mythical," he wrote in the caption.



Watch the video here:



Nanda's video not only offers a rare visual of these majestic creatures but also underscores the importance of conservation efforts in preserving their natural habitats. The clouded leopard's survival is threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. Conservationists emphasise the need for transboundary wildlife corridors and protected areas to ensure the species' continued existence.

This sighting serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance within our ecosystems and the critical role of conservation in safeguarding the planet's biodiversity.