Watch: Cobra Swallows Cough Syrup Bottle In Odisha, How It Was Rescued

From ocean depths to mountain peaks, humans have littered the planet with tiny plastic shards. Plastic particles have infiltrated even the planet's most remote and seemingly pristine regions, even forests. As a result, wild animals often end up chewing discarded plastic which endangers their health. In one such instance, a common cobra was seen struggling to breathe after it swallowed a bottle of cough syrup in Bhubaneswar. Thankfully, volunteers from the snake helpline came to its rescue.

The video was shared on X by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The video opens to show a cough syrup bottle lodged in a cobra's mouth. The snake appeared to be struggling as it was unable to regurgitate the bottle. Locals then contacted volunteers through the ‘snake helpline' who were quick to arrive to help the reptile. The rescue team carefully removed the bottle from the snake's throat and released it into the wild.

''A Common cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar & was struggling to regurgitate it. Volunteers from the snake helpline gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life. Kudos,'' Mr Nanda wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

A Common cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar & was struggling to regurgitate it.

Volunteers from snake help line gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life.

Kudos 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rviMRBPodl — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 3, 2024

Internet users thanked the rescue team and highlighted the importance of proper waste disposal practices to prevent harm to wildlife and the environment. One user commented, ''Bravo and nice to help a living being.''

Another wrote, ''How many times must something like this happen before people take responsibility for disposing of their waste properly &safely? Thank you for sharing & raising awareness Susanta.''

A third said, ''This is why strict rules for not littering should be made specially in and around protected areas.'' A fourth added, ''Humans have created so many problems for the other creatures on this planet In fact, small percentage of the human population have created far more problems for their own species.''