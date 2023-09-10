Wholesome Video Shows Tiger Family Taking A Nap In The Wild

The video of the family of tigers has been viewed over 42,000 times

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey just made Sunday evening a little brighter for many social media users as he shared a delightful video of a family of tigers taking a nap. The undated video is now going viral on the internet.

In the video, the family of tigers can be seen napping together.

"It's sleeping time. Rearing cubs for a mother tigress is tough job. She solely and secretively takes care of cubs and teaches tricks of survival and hunting," Mr Pandey wrote on X, formerly Twitter along with a video.

The video was originally shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda.

See the video here:

It's sleeping time. Rearing cubs for a mother tigress is tough job. She solely and secretively takes care of cubs and teaches tricks of survival and hunting.



Via: Susanta Nanda pic.twitter.com/YXmDfpMCL6 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) September 9, 2023

The video of the family of tigers has been viewed over 42,000 times since being shared online. It has also collected a number of delighted comments, with one person calling it a "treat of the eyes".

"Such bliss to hear and see them so happy," a user wrote on X.

"Such a lovely sight indeed," another user wrote on X.

The third user wrote, "Amazing sir.. wonderful.... thank you sir for sharing such adorable videos."

"Adorable," the fourth wrote. "Wonderful video," the fifth user commented.

In 2021, a rare sight of six tigers walking together also went viral. In the video, a group of tigers were seen walking down an unpaved road in a forest. The undated video was reportedly filmed at Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary near Nagpur in Maharashtra.



