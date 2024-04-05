'Real-Life Jungle Book': Video Of Tiger Chasing Sloth Bear Viral

A tiger chasing its prey in a forest reserve

A video of a tiger chasing a sloth bear in a thrilling spectacle at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has surfaced online

The footage, which was filmed by wildlife photographer Siddharth Singh, was shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

The clip opens to the bear running for life. We can spot the anxious tourists trying to hide in their safari vehicles. A few seconds later, the tiger is seen crossing the road in pursuit of the bear.

"Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us,” Ramesh Pandey wrote.

The video has sent the internet into a frenzy.

A user commented, “Real-life Jungle Book stuff right there.”

Another user wrote, “The equations can reverse too and it would be the tiger's turn to run for life.”

“Do tigers hunt bears for food?” asked someone else.

Another comment read, “Looks like a friendly chase .”

About the Chuka Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

The Chuka Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, located in Uttar Pradesh is an important conservation site along the India-Nepal border. It is one of India's 50 Project Tiger reserves covering parts of the Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich districts.

The region is covered by extensive forests, which constitute about 23% of the Pilibhit district's total area, and is home to around 36 tigers. Popular species found in the reserve include the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, swamp deer, hispid hare, and Bengal floricans.