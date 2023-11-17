Video Shot By Pilot Shows Incredible Red And Green Aurora In Night Sky

The clip captures an extraordinary moment.

A pilot observed the mesmerizing Northern Lights, also known as the 'Aurora Borealis,' from the cockpit and opted to capture a video to share the breathtaking natural phenomenon. This footage provides viewers with a distinctive perspective from the vantage point of a pilot, offering a unique and awe-inspiring view. The video looks like a cinematic masterpiece with a lot of extra special effects, showing the vibrant colors that paint the darkness.

This natural phenomenon occurs around the Arctic region when energized particles from the sun collide with the earth's upper atmosphere, creating waves of mesmerizing light.

He shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, "The most intense Aurora Borealis I have ever seen. Absolutely stunning Aurora Borealis last night. Vibrant, bright curtains in a green and red ionized atmosphere It was so intense, it was even visible from the Netherlands, a very rare sight."

Watch the video here:



The skilled pilot maneuvers the aircraft with precision, offering viewers a front-row seat to this enchanting display.

The immersive footage not only captures the awe-inspiring beauty of the Northern Lights but also underscores the unique perspectives that pilots are privileged to witness during their journeys above the clouds.

The video is already viral and has a lot of views, likes, and comments.

"Wow, I wonder how you became a pilot because you have wanted to watch this magnificent and beautiful view, don't you? It was beautiful, and thank you so much," commented a user.

"First reel that I came across this morning-what a beautiful way to start the day," wrote another user.

A user also posted a question about this shoot: "Can a passenger with a camera get permission from the pilot to take some pictures from the cockpit?"