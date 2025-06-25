Northern Lights To Delight Starwatchers In These 14 US States

A treat for stargazers in the United States, as the Northern Lights might be visible in at least 14 states on Wednesday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA) predicted.

The Northern Lights, known as the Aurora Borealis, are a breathtaking natural phenomenon in which the night sky gets illuminated with beautiful colours.

Although NOAA's prediction doesn't confirm the sighting, there's still a chance for people to witness the Aurora Borealis in states from Washington to Maine.

Here are the states where the Northern Lights might be visible:

Alaska Washington Oregon Idaho Montana Wyoming South Dakota Iowa Wisconsin Michigan New York Vermont New Hampshire and Maine

The phenomenon of Northern Lights occurs due to the solar wind when charged particles from the sun interact with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

It also happens because of the energy transfer when the energy from the solar wind excites the atoms and molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, causing them to emit light.

The Northern Lights can display a range of colours, including green, blue, red and purple. The colour depends on the energy of the particles and the altitude of the collision.

The lights can appear as swirling curtains, rays, or coronas, often moving and dancing across the sky.

As per the Space Weather Prediction Center, "The aurora is not visible during daylight hours. The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right."

Here are three tips to view the Northern Lights

Find locations with minimal light pollution for the best views; dark spots are the best.

Check forecasts for solar activity and geomagnetic storms, which can increase the likelihood of Northern Lights sightings.

The Northern Lights are typically most active from midnight to 3:00 am.

Mike Bettwy, operations chief at Space Weather Prediction Center, previously told Newsweek, "General tips include viewing late at night, away from city lights, and taking pictures with your iPhone or other technology since the aurora may be visible on those devices even though the human eye may not always detect it."