Curiosity Examines Spiderweb-Like Boxwork Pattern On Mars. Here's Why It's Significant

NASA's Curiosity rover, which is currently roaming Mars looking for signs of life, recently captured an intriguing picture, showcasing a fascinating boxwork pattern. The photo was taken by the rover's Mast Camera (or Mastcam) on May 16, 2025.

"NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured this 360-degree view after arriving at a region crisscrossed by hardened low ridges called boxwork patterns," NASA said in a blog post published on June 23.

Boxwork patterns on Mars are fascinating geological formations that resemble spiderwebs or honeycombs. Scientists were captivated by these patterns even before Curiosity's 2012 landing on the Red Planet.

Scientists believe that these structures are composed of hardened, low ridges of minerals that have been left behind after groundwater erosion billions of years ago.

NASA said that the minerals left behind by the water hardened like cement within the rock, which was carved away after abrasive blasting by wind. The process revealed networks of resistant ridges within.

The Curiosity rover has been studying these formations in the Gale Crater, which is believed to have once hosted lakes and water activity.

"Since 2014, Curiosity has been exploring the foothills of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall (5-kilometre-tall) mountain within the crater," the post added.

Here's why this pattern is important

Curiosity has been learning about the Red Planet's unique environment, and the boxwork patterns suggest that groundwater played a significant role in shaping the planet's surface. These formations could hold clues to Mars' past habitability and potential for supporting life.

Scientists believe that the minerals forming the Martian boxwork likely crystallised under conditions similar to those on Earth that supported early microbial life.