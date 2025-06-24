Plastic To Paracetamol: Scientists Convert Waste Into Painkiller In 24 Hours

New research from the University of Edinburgh in the UK has achieved a significant breakthrough by using Escherichia coli bacteria to convert molecules from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic into acetaminophen, commonly known as paracetamol. This offers a promising approach to addressing both plastic pollution and the reliance on fossil fuels in drug manufacturing.

Acetaminophen is typically produced using fossil fuels. Replacing these ingredients with waste products like plastic could provide an innovative solution to two major environmental challenges.

While scaling up the process and demonstrating its industrial and commercial viability will take time, this new technology holds considerable potential for sustainable drug production and waste management.

As per a news release by the University of Edinburgh, this process has several benefits, including:

Quick Turnaround: Results can be obtained within 24 hours.

Compact Setup: It can be performed in a small laboratory setting.

Energy Efficiency: It operates at room temperature, eliminating the need for extreme heating or cooling.

"This work demonstrates that PET plastic isn't just waste or a material destined to become more plastic - it can be transformed by microorganisms into valuable new products, including those with potential for treating disease," says biotechnologist Stephen Wallace from the University of Edinburgh.

Experts say this new approach demonstrates how traditional chemistry can work with engineering biology to create living microbial factories capable of producing sustainable chemicals while also reducing waste, greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

The research, published in Nature Chemistry, was funded by an EPSRC CASE award and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, supported by Edinburgh Innovations (EI).

"We are bringing in exceptional companies like AstraZeneca to work with Stephen and others at the university to translate these cutting-edge discoveries into world-changing innovations. Engineering biology offers immense potential to disrupt our reliance on fossil fuels, build a circular economy and create sustainable chemicals and materials, and we would invite potential collaborators to get in touch," said Ian Hatch, Head of Consultancy at EI.