Using Paracetamol During Pregnancy? Harvard Experts Warn It May Increase Autism, ADHD Risk

Acetaminophen, more popularly known as paracetamol, could raise the risk of autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children exposed to the painkiller during pregnancy, a new study has claimed. Paracetamol is the world's most popular painkiller drug, but its use in recent years has come under heavy scrutiny.

Led by researchers from Mount Sinai and Harvard's School of Public Health, more than 100,000 people from 46 previous studies were analysed. The scientists used the Navigation Guide Systematic Review methodology, a gold-standard framework for synthesising and evaluating environmental health data for the study.

The team collected detailed data on when paracetamol was taken, whether in the first, second or third trimester, or throughout the whole pregnancy, and linked it with mothers' medical records.

The study urged mothers-to-be to use paracetamol, a common over-the-counter medication, sparingly, as it could cause neurodevelopmental disorders.

"Our findings show that higher-quality studies are more likely to show a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of autism and ADHD," the study, published earlier this month in BMC Environmental Health, highlighted.

"Given the widespread use of this medication, even a small increase in risk could have major public health implications."

Despite the potential harmful effects, Dr Diddier Prada, assistant professor of population health science at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and co-author of the study, stated that women should not suddenly stop taking it.

"Pregnant women should not stop taking medication without consulting their doctors. Untreated pain or fever can also harm the baby," said Dr Prada.

Previous study

"Our study highlights the importance of discussing the safest approach with health care providers and considering non-drug options whenever possible."

Last year, a study conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham found that paracetamol use was linked to a 24 per cent and 36 per cent increase in risk of peptic ulcer bleeding and lower gastrointestinal bleeding, respectively.

Taking the drug may also increase the risk of chronic kidney disease by 19 per cent, heart failure by nine per cent and hypertension by seven per cent.