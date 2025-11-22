Planning To Study Abroad? Here's The Month-Wise Timeline You Should Follow

Students aiming to pursue higher education abroad must follow a structured timeline to secure admission to top global universities. From entrance exams to applications and funding, each step plays a crucial role in ensuring a smooth journey. Here is a month-wise roadmap for aspirants.

August: Take GRE And English Proficiency Tests

August is considered ideal for attempting the GRE and completing English proficiency tests such as TOEFL, IELTS or Duolingo. The GRE General Test evaluates skills essential for admission to graduate, business and law programmes worldwide. For language assessment, TOEFL is widely accepted in the US and Canada, while IELTS is recognised by more than 12,000 institutions globally. Duolingo offers a shorter, at-home alternative but candidates must check its acceptance with their universities.

September: Finalise Your Master's Programme And Shortlist Universities

September is when aspirants typically decide their master's programme and prepare a shortlist of 10-12 universities across safe, moderate and ambitious categories.

October: Work On SOPs And Recommendation Letters

October should be dedicated to preparing key application documents - the Statement of Purpose (SOP) and Letters of Recommendation (LORs). Students are advised to identify recommenders early and spend sufficient time refining these documents.

November-December: Application Phase Begins

Most universities open early and rolling application deadlines during this period. Applying on time increases the chances of securing both admission and scholarships.

January-February: Await Decisions And Plan Finances

These months are usually for waiting on admission decisions. This is also the time to evaluate funding options, including education loans or personal finance, for the upcoming academic year.

By following this timeline, study-abroad aspirants can ensure they stay organised and meet critical deadlines while preparing for their academic journey overseas.