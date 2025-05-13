"Safety In Mind": Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights To 7 Cities Today

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. IndiGo and Air India have canceled flights to/from Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and three other cities on May 13 due to safety concerns. These airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday.

IndiGo and Air India have announced that they have cancelled their flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh and three other border cities for today.

Air India said it has cancelled two-way flight operations to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot. IndiGo also cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot.

"In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated." Air India posted on X.

IndiGo also said the move was taken in light of the "latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority".

"We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates," the airline said.

These airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday announced that civilian flight operations will resume at 32 airports that were temporarily shut last week until May 15.

The other airports that were allowed to resume civilian flight operations were Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai.

The announcement came two days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

Tensions between the two countries simmered following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

After finding cross-border links to the attack that left 26 people dead, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen and killed more than 100 terrorists.

After the Indian armed forces' overnight operations, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted.

India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory, such as radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot, among others.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday to halt military actions with immediate effect.