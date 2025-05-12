32 Airports, Shut Due To India-Pakistan Conflict, Reopen For Flight Operations

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The 32 airports in northern India that were closed have reopened. The reopening follows a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. IndiGo and SpiceJet confirmed the resumption of services at these airports.

The 32 airports across northern and northwestern regions of India that were closed due to airspace restrictions in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan have reopened, said India's aviation regulator. The announcement followed a ceasefire agreed to by the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

These airports, including Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, are now available for civil aircraft operations, India's airport authorities said this morning.

"Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," said the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The AAI also advised travellers to check flight status directly with the airlines and monitor their websites for regular updates.

The list of 32 airports also include Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jammu, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai.

Several major airlines, including budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, have also announced the resumption of their services at these airports.

The airlines and airport authorities are now working to ensure a smooth transition back to normal operations, including reallocation of slots, staff deployment, and crowd management.

The initial closure covering 24 airports was announced on Friday, and it was extended to 32 airports a day later. A series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) were issued Saturday, announcing the temporary closure of the 32 airports.

The closure of airports followed India's Operation Sindoor, which involved airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Airspace restrictions already appeared to be in place in the immediate aftermath of Operation Sindoor's launch, with flight trackers showing an empty sky near the border areas late Wednesday.

Pushed to the backfoot, Pakistan used missiles and drones to attack military bases and civilian areas in India, which was thwarted by Indian air defence. Videos of missile fireworks in the sky went viral, highlighting the necessary to close the airspace during such conflicts.

India had closed its airspace to Pakistan airlines on April 30 after the April 22 massacre of 26 civilians by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Following a similar script that it had used to defend itself during earlier terror attacks, Pakistan had denied any role in the Pahalgam massacre and called for a neutral investigation.

Indian armed forces, however, displayed ample evidence at their multiple press briefings held regularly, and claimed that around 100 terrorists were killed during Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and POK.

New Delhi had also accused Islamabad of using its civilian aircraft as a shield, following which Pakistan closed its entire airspace to civil airlines.

The two countries announced a ceasefire on Saturday.