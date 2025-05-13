Fearless, Aggressive, Fitness-Freak, Authoritarian? The Real Virat Kohli and the Real Reason Why He Quit

As Director General of Military Operations, Lt. General Rajiv Ghai briefed the media on Monday about the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, he paused to tell the audience that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer, before quickly going back to the topic at hand, drawing parallels between cricket and India's multi-layered air-defence system. While tension continued between the neighbours, Kohli's shock retirement on May 12 had the nation distracted, even if momentarily.

Five days after Rohit Sharma revealed that his journey in whites was over, and he was not available for the tour of England, came the jolt that the conflict-ridden, star-crossed nations- India and Pakistan hardly expected: Virat Kohli was retiring from test cricket. I mention about Pakistan too because he is as much a hero of the 'cricketverse' there as is Babar Azam.

No Kohli-esque celebration, no war cry, no intense discussion in the middle with the camera trying to catch every sinew of his movements, not even a guard of honour, the Indian legend decided to address his 271 million Instagram followers with a quiet post.

There were rumblings about his retirement over the weekend. The BCCI, a body that relies on sending out hints than the actual press release, did tell a section of the Mumbai journalists that they were speaking to Virat Kohli and trying to convince him to go to England for the 5 Test tour that starts on June 20. They were almost certain that he would.

Except for Kohli. For him it has mostly been 'the Virat-way or highway'; no middle ground. Some sources say that Virat Kohli was once again ready to roll back the years and step into the hot seat of the test captain. But BCCI was not keen to give him the reigns. The Indian Board is on the lookout for a long-term solution with the next World Test Championship cycle in mind. And in this, Shubman Gill is in pole position, though murmurs of his poor returns on foreign shores continue. Virat meanwhile, being told a firm 'no', decided to walk away, in true Kohli-style.

Veteran Navjot Singh Sidhu had suggested to the BCCI that Virat be made the stop-gap captain till the Board finds a permanent candidate, or till Gill is ready. But clearly, it was not to be.

The Indian cricket captain's job is never advertised or applied for. Hence if Virat doesn't reveal, it is tough to know if he indeed reapplied or if this is just gossip.

All the on and off record statements aside, the reality is also that Virat's test form has steadily declined.

For the time being, Kohli is taking a break from IPL and is in Gurgaon, spending time with family and friends, come the resumption date, he will regroup with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is on the second position in the league table. On a personal note, he is five runs away from the Orange Cap this season. Who knows, he might end with another. But does he really have the time and stamina to switch between formats after IPL ends on May 30? In his 20s definitely, but at 36, Virat Kohli, despite being the fittest man in the Indian cricket circuit does not see that as a possible stretch.

The Virat Legacy

Retiring 770 runs shy of the hallowed 10,000 mark! Does that put him lower on the legend-o-meter? The answer is no.

His Test numbers are telling -- 9230 runs in 123 matches with 30 Test 100s, making him the fourth highest Indian centurion in the long format. The other feathers in his illustrious Test cap include 7 double centuries, most by an Indian batter; six double tons in 18 months; India's most successful skipper with a batting average of 46.35.

But numbers aren't the only way to judge the 'Virat' personality. One will have to judge him as the captain too, a stint that began in Australia at Adelaide with twin tons and brought the Aussies to submission.

He won 40 of 68 Tests as skipper, the best by an Indian so far. So, from a brash teenager to King Kohli, he has truly been the neighbour's envy and owner's (India's) pride.

Virat Kohli In Tests:

Matches Players: 123

Runs Scored: 9230

Average: 46.85

Best: 254

Centuries: 30

Fifties: 31

Intent and Fitness

Kohli spoke of 'intent', much as he spoke about 'fitness'; two words that would transform the way cricket was played in the Kohli era. He became the global ambassador of fitness in cricket and was one of the role models of his generation. Like an army general, he led his troops from the front, and they committed to the 'Kohli philosophy' of dominating foreign pitches. And for that to happen, Captain Kohli raised a bunch of fast, fearsome and aggressive pace bowlers like Japrit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom went for 20 wickets in test matches.

Their collective effort took India to the pinnacle of test cricket. Perhaps those pictures with the ICC Test Championship mace will find prominence in his wall of fame- a mark of excellence that Virat chased through his 14 years in whites