Tired Of The US, American Man Considers Moving To Delhi: "Love Indian Food, Women"

An American man in his mid-30s recently sparked a lively online debate after posting on Reddit about his serious consideration of leaving the United States behind and relocating to Delhi in search of a fresher, more fulfilling chapter in life. The man described himself as a white American who had achieved early retirement thanks to a streak of financial success in the television industry. After stepping away from his career, he grew increasingly disillusioned with various aspects of life in the US. Seeking a meaningful change, he turned his attention to India, specifically Delhi, as a potential new home.

He explained that he isn't a stranger to Indian culture, citing his love for Indian food and women, thanks to his current workplace that employs many Indian professionals. He wanted to know from Reddit users if it's realistic to build a good life in Delhi as a foreigner.

"I'm a white guy in my mid-30s from the USA. I Retired early from the TV industry due to a bit of good fortune and I've grown tired of the U.S. and all its different issues. I love Indian food, Indian women, and I own a company with many Indian employees right now. Is it realistic to think I can move to Delhi and live a good life? Or will the culture reject me?," he wrote in the post.

The post exploded with reactions, offering encouragement, practical advice, humour, and strong cautions. Many users empathised with his burnout from US life and called him brave for considering such a drastic move. Some welcomed the idea outright, noting that foreigners often receive warm hospitality in Indian society.

However, a significant portion of responses focused on Delhi's severe air quality as a potential deal-breaker.

One user wrote, "People already raised the AQI issue. So yeah, that is a problem. But culturally you will definitely have acceptance. White people are put on a pedestal. You might encounter some snarky comments here and there, but mostly you will find people more than welcoming."

A second user commented, "Bro, please consider Delhi's air pollution level before coming here."

Several urged him to broaden his perspective beyond just Delhi and asked him to explore other regions of India before committing long-term. A third user stated, "Just explore all parts of India, live in Delhi, visit Goa, have peaceful tea in Kerala, enjoy rain in the Northeast, have lush greenery in the mountains of Himachal, and then decide where you want to stay. Amazing food is everywhere."

