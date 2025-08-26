"Elegant, Timeless, Classy": Swifties Gush Over Taylor Swift's Massive Engagement Ring

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced she is engaged to her partner, Travis Kelce. The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023 after Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City and publicly shared his attempt to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number, announced the news via a joint Instagram post. The post featured a carousel of photos from the proposal, including Kelce down on one knee in a garden filled with pink and white roses, the pair embracing, and a close-up of Swift's engagement ring--a large diamond set in yellow gold.

They captioned it: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married--a playful nod to their respective careers as a singer-songwriter (often likened to an English teacher for her storytelling) and an NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (the gym teacher).

See the post here:

Engagement Ring Steals The Spotlight

The news has sparked widespread excitement on social media, with fans celebrating the "love story". Taylor Swift's fans, affectionately known as Swifties, are buzzing about the stunning diamond ring Travis Kelce gave her. Although details about the engagement ring are still emerging, Swifties have been analysing every aspect of the ring.

The square-oval ring features a prominent centre stone, described as an "old mine brilliant-cut diamond", estimated to be around 8-10 carats, as per Page Six. The diamond ring features a "brilliant-cut" design, which maximises light return and sparkle through a precise arrangement of facets - typically around 58. According to reports, the ring was co-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery and Travis Kelce himself, adding a personal touch to the stunning piece.

i honestly never knew what kind of ring taylor would go for but now that i see it, it's like oh, of course that's taylor swift's engagement ring. it's so quintessentially her. it's perfect 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JsT5ay40Gh — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 26, 2025

