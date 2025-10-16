Taylor Swift Fans Flood German Museum To See Painting Resembling Her Video, <i>The Fate Of Ophelia</i>

Swifties are known to bring earthquakes, but this time, they have inundated a German museum. According to reports, fans of singer Taylor Swift visited Hessische Landesmuseum, Wiesbaden, in large numbers to witness a painting that resembled the opening scene of her current hit video, The Fate of Ophelia.

It is believed that hundreds of Swifties visited Hessische Landesmuseum over the weekend just to admire that one painting - an Art Nouveau painting by Friedrich Heyser featuring Ophelia.

Friedrich Heyser And Enigma Around Ophelia

Ophelia was the beloved of Hamlet in the English playwright and poet, William Shakespeare's play that goes by the same name. In the play, she is a young noblewoman from Denmark. But she becomes mad and drowns at the end.

Friedrich Heyser's oil painting that broke all records of visitors to the Hessische Landesmuseum features the figure of Ophelia dressed in white and also surrounded by white water lilies.

Friedrich Heyser's Painting Of Ophelia And Its Connection To Taylor Swift's Video

It is believed that the painting was created around 1900. But what is its connection with Taylor Swift today?

In her latest video, The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor plays the role of Ophelia and becomes a living painting. The scene shows similarities with Heyser's work.

"We are surprised and delighted that Taylor Swift used this painting from the museum as inspiration for her video," museum director Andreas Henning told dpa. "This is, of course, a great opportunity to attract people to the museum who don't know us yet."

"I would love to show Taylor Swift the original painting sometime," he added.

While Swifties saw an uncanny resemblance between that scene and the painting, the museum said that they don't know for sure if Heyser's work inspired the template of Swift's song, which is at the top of the charts in Germany as well as the United States.

