Taylor Swift's New Era Begins With 12-Track Album <i>The Life Of A Showgirl</i>

The wait for The Life of a Showgirl is finally over. On Friday, Taylor Swift officially released her 12th studio album.

What's Happening

Taylor Swift announced the launch on Instagram Stories with a short clip that opened with an orange door, symbolising the singer's entry into a new era.

The album features 12 tracks: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter).

This is Swift's first full-length album since The Tortured Poets Department, which released in 2024. It has been produced in collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback in Sweden, marking her first work with the duo since Reputation (2017).

Swift's 12th studio album also dropped on Spotify on Thursday evening. Thousands of fans rushed to stream it, leading to technical issues on the platform.

According to DownDetector, more than 1,000 users reported that Spotify crashed while attempting to play the album.

Background

Taylor Swift first teased the album in August during her fiance Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights.

In August, Swift revealed details about the project, spoke about its inspiration, and shared anecdotes from the creative process.

Alongside the album, Swift is also bringing Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl to theatres across the US and internationally from October 3 to 5.

The 89-minute feature includes the premiere of her music video The Fate of Ophelia, behind-the-scenes footage, a new lyric video, and personal reflections.

The release party will be broadcast in over 100 countries, including Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Nordic region, all sharing the October 3-5 window.

Additional regions will follow later in the month, with dates to be announced around the global premiere.

