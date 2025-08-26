It's A Love Story: Taylor Swift Says Yes To Marrying Travis Kelce

"I once believed love would be burning red," Taylor Swift sang, and now, her love story is blooming in shades of rose. The Grammy-winning singer and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce are officially engaged after two years of dating.

What's Happening

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on August 26, captioning it, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

The proposal took place in a lush garden adorned with pink and white roses, where Travis Kelce got down on one knee and presented Taylor Swift with an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond ring crafted by Artifex Fine Jewelry's Kindred Lubeck.

Photos from the moment capture the pair hugging in pure joy, with one photo offering a close look at Taylor Swift's stunning square-oval engagement ring.

The wedding date has not yet been announced.

Background

Rumors of a romance first started in the summer of 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. He initially planned to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number, but it didn't work out.

With help from people close to the singer, she eventually reached out to him, leading to their first official date in New York. Since then, the couple has been seen together at concerts, football games, and major events, including the U.S. Open.

Taylor Swift recently opened up about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis Kelce and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast.

From cheering Kelce on during his 2024 Super Bowl win to sharing the stage during her Eras Tour in London, their love has been full of memorable moments.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce's Dad Credits Taylor Swift for His Son's Happiness: "They're In Love"