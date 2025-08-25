Travis Kelce's Dad Credits Taylor Swift for His Son's Happiness: "They're In Love"

National Football League star Tavis Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift, and his dad, Ed Kelce, recently shared that she is the reason for Travis' "happiness".

At the Kansas City premiere of The Kingdom on Aug. 24, Ed told People there's "no question" Swift is the reason behind his son's joy, calling her and Travis "two people obviously very much in love."

He shared that the couple's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast was "so good".

"I think it was awesome. It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love," he added.

Travis Kelce, 35, and Taylor Swift, 35, began dating in 2023 after he invited her to a Chiefs game following her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. They confirmed their romance in October 2023 and made their red carpet debut a year later. Now, with Swift's record-breaking USD 2 billion Eras Tour wrapped, she's looking forward to supporting Travis throughout the 2025-26 NFL season.

A source told the publication that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are "very serious" and "they value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."

His father also praised Travis Kelce's dedication to football and charitable work, adding his son is "in the best shape he's been in a long time."