Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Had No Fights In 2.5 Years, Reveals NFL Star

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making headlines for months. After announcing their dreamy engagement a few months ago, the power couple is now reportedly preparing for a summer wedding.

Amid the marriage buzz, the NFL star recently revealed that he and the Blank Space singer have not had a fight in their 2.5 years of relationship.

"It's only been two-and-a-half years, and I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once," Travis said while chatting with actor George Clooney, who was a guest on New Heights on December 3.

The topic came up when Travis mentioned Clooney's earlier appearance on CBS Mornings, where the actor had said he and his wife, Amal, hadn't argued in their 10 years of marriage. Clooney confirmed the statement again on the podcast and then turned to Travis with a smile, saying, "Shall we ask you the same questions?"

In response, Travis repeated, "Not gotten into an argument. Never once." Clooney added, "Honestly... Neither of us are going to win the argument. So, why get in it?"

Travis Kelce Under Stress Ahead Of Wedding With Taylor Swift

Behind the glitz and glamour, reports suggest that Travis might be feeling the heat as he juggles multiple commitments, including the big wedding. According to a source quoted by Radar Online, "Travis is losing it, and people around him are worried because of everything he has going on right now."

It's not just the wedding preparations adding to his stress. The insider revealed that Kelce's plate is overflowing with multiple professional commitments, saying, "He's juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements, his acting aspirations, his new Kansas City restaurant, and now football season is in full swing."

The constant spotlight has reportedly made him feel "claustrophobic." The source added, "Before he can get off the field, he's getting bombarded by the media asking him questions and trying to nose into his relationship with Swift. Plus, he's being overloaded with pressing emails and business queries."

Taylor and Travis shared their engagement news on August 26 with a sweet social media post.