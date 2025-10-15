A Look At Taylor Swift's Fiance Travis Kelce's New Restaurant

Travis Kelce, fresh off his headline-making engagement to pop icon Taylor Swift, has channelled his star power into the culinary world. Alongside fellow Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has co-founded 1587 Prime, an upscale steakhouse that opened its doors in September 2025. You might have heard about it after a photo of the couple at the establishment took social media by storm some time ago. The restaurant, located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel, reportedly offers a sophisticated dining experience. The menu also contains a reference to Taylor Swift. Find out more below.

A Tribute to Kansas City And Its Legacy

The name "1587 Prime" pays homage to the jersey numbers of Kelce (87) and Mahomes (15), symbolising their partnership both on and off the field. The expansive restaurant features a grand staircase, a 20-seat bar, and private dining rooms. The space is designed to remind guests of the grandeur of stadium entrances, thus creating an immersive dining environment that celebrates both the sport and the city.

What's The Menu Like At Travis Kelce's Restaurant?

The menu at 1587 Prime is crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Arnold and showcases a combination of classic steakhouse fare and innovative dishes. Highlights include dry-aged steaks, Japanese A5 Wagyu, and a 40-oz Wagyu Tomahawk. Other dishes, such as the black truffle twice-baked potato, Togarashi Fried Chicken and more, served with inventive sides and sauces, enhance the dining experience. The restaurant also offers a curated wine list featuring over 100 selections, including rare vintages, and a cocktail menu with creative drinks, including one that's a reference to a Taylor Swift song titled "The Alchemy". As per reports, the cocktail contains clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong tea. Another signature offering is a special martini cart.

The restaurant features a multi-sensory atmosphere with a soundscape that sets the tone for the evening. Live music performances add to the vibrant ambience. The design elements include a meat display visible from key vantage points and lighting that references both modern architecture and local sensibilities.