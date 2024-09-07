Amid Break Up Rumours, Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Pictured Walking Hand-In-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce swiftly dismissed the ongoing breakup rumours after stepping out together Friday. The couple were pictured holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri after the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor's game-day look features a denim Versace crop top, denim skorts and red thigh-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti. Travis, on the other hand, opted for a coordinated white and orange gradient shirt and pants combo, paired with a white vest, dark sunglasses and a cap. The singer was seen cheering on Travis during the thrilling game.

The pop star watched the game alongside Travis' father, Ed Kelce. The two were spotted seated next to each other in a box, enjoying Travis' NFL season debut. They were seen laughing together during NBC's broadcast, as Travis warmed up on the field. At one point, they were snapped standing and watching the action below, with Ed smiling while Taylor gave a thumbs-up to nearby fans.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after today's Chiefs vs Ravens game! pic.twitter.com/Kis7JijTWm — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

Earlier in the day, Taylor Swift arrived at the stadium on a golf cart, greeting fans on her way in. "Hello... how are you guys?" she said.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt commented before the game that Swift's appearances are "always a little bit of a surprise" but noted that "the TV cameras will find her." Her appearance followed reports about false documents circulating online titled "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift." A representative for Travis confirmed to People that the documents were "entirely false and fabricated."

Full Scope, the PR agency managing Travis' media affairs, issued a statement clarifying that the documents were not created or authorized by them. The Reddit thread where the documents first surfaced has since been removed, and Travis' team is working with the platform's legal department to take action against those responsible for the forgery.

ICYDK: Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game almost a year ago on September 24, 2023, and the pair officially confirmed their romance the following month when they were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.