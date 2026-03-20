'Super Frustrated' Bengaluru Tenant Promises Half Month Rent To Anyone Who Helps Find 3BHK Flat

Navigating the rental market can be a nightmare, especially in a big metropolis like Bengaluru, where landlords can often come up with bizarre demands. 'Frustrated' by a similar house-hunting process, a city resident recently took to social media to post an unusal offer to help them find an apartment. In a Reddit post titled,'Find me a 3bhk I'll pay you half month rent! Can be literally anyone', the user promised to pay half a month's rent to anyone who could help secure a 3BHK flat in areas like Koramangala or HSR Layout.

"Yup, you heard that right. Whoever you are, if you know someone who has a good 2.5/3bhk out for rent and if I take that property up, I'm going to pay you half month rent," the user wrote on Reddit, adding: "I'm super frustrated looking for good houses. So here it is! Giving this a shot.'

The user said they needed a flat in any good prime area that is not too far from Koramangala, adding that the budget was between Rs 45,000 and Rs 48,000.

"And yes, like I said, I'm gonna pay you half month rent. We can meet face to face. If you want you can come with me to see the property, if I close, you get half month rent. So yeah, feel free to reach out to me on my DMs."

As the post gained traction, some users shared apartment leads, while others pointed out that finding a 3BHK within the budget mentioned would be a challenge.

"3BHK in 50k is a difficult proposition, but it's not like you won't find it, there are 2bhk for 35k I have seen in my own building. Try independent house instead of a big apartment community, you will have better luck," said one user while another added: "Dm Have leads for Kudlu Gate. Every other area you mentioned you won't get even a decent 2bhk in that."

A third commented: "A 3 BHK in the areas you mentioned for less than 50k per month?! If you do manage to find something good in that price range, do tell. I'm curious to know if these exist."

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Landlord's Bizarre Condition To Show Apartment

Last month, another user shared their frustrating house-hunting experience when a landlord sought a month's rent as an advance payment before even showing the apartment. While walking around a high-rise building, the young professional asked a security guard if any flats were vacant. The guard confirmed that a unit was available and shared the owner's phone number.

After calling the owner, the professional was told that the security guard would show the flat. There was no mention of any fee, deposit, or special charge during the conversation. Everything sounded normal at first. When the professional returned to the guard expecting to be taken upstairs, an unexpected demand was made. One month's rent was asked for before the apartment could be shown.