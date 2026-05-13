Shaadi.Com's Anupam Mittal Announces 1-Day WFH For Employees After PM Modi's Appeal

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to adopt work-from-home (WFH) policies in response to rising global energy costs, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has implemented a mandatory one-day WFH per week policy for his 500-odd employees.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Mittal detailed that employees will be allowed to work from home on the Wednesday of every month, which could lead to massive savings in petrol consumption.

"Kabhi socha nahin,(Never thought about it) but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k litres of petrol saved a year. Wed are now WFH," wrote Mittal.

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users lauded Mittal for implementing the policy, while others questioned him as to why it wasn't trialled earlier.

"It's a good idea. People who commute a lot will get to rest properly," said one user, while another added: "Good initiative, but strange that an experienced leader/entrepreneur like you never thought about it. There are tons of articles and videos on the internet telling us since COVID times that wfh will save fuel and decrease pollution."

A third commented: "This is a great move, Anupam. If more companies follow this, India can save millions of litres of fuel every year and also reduce heavy traffic in big cities."

A fourth said: "India being 90 per cent net importer of fuel, must have a mandate for work from home, not only for now but for the indefinite future. We have the technology, now, to implement it. Good for the environment also."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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PM Modi's Appeal

Mittal's announcement comes days after PM Modi's appeal to curb fuel consumption, pause gold purchases, and limit overseas travel to protect foreign exchange reserves and mitigate the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," PM Modi said.

India's 50 per cent of crude imports, 60 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost all of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies pass through Hormuz. Spiking fuel prices are threatening to widen India's trade deficit and current account deficit. The rupee is also facing a blow, trading near an all-time low against the dollar.