Small Convoys, Travel Curbs: BJP Leaders' Initiatives After PM Modi's Fuel Appeal

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to embrace fuel conservation, chief ministers and senior leaders of states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power have started taking significant steps in the direction.

From Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat, strict directives have been issued to curtail government expenditure and reduce fuel consumption.

Smaller Convoys, Emphasis On Public Transport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the vehicle fleets assigned to the him, his ministers, and other officials. He has also urged elected representatives to utilise public transport one day a week.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that he will use a minimum number of vehicles in his convoy and has appealed to other ministers to prioritise public transport as well.

In Delhi, BJP leader Rekha Gupta has announced that Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and officials will utilise the bare minimum number of vehicles required and will promote carpooling.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has issued directives ensuring that unnecessary vehicles are not utilised for security or official purposes.

Curbs On Air Travel

The Maharashtra government has placed restrictions on non-essential air travel, issuing an order mandating that ministers obtain prior permission from the Chief Minister's Office before utilising government aircraft.

In Gujarat, the Governor has announced that, for travel within the state, he will opt for trains and buses instead of helicopters or aircraft.

Meanwhile, honoring the Prime Minister's appeal, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has cancelled his proposed visit to the United States.

Bihar Chief Minister's Personal Initiative

In Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has taken a personal initiative by reducing the number of vehicles in his fleet by half and has resolved to undertake official travel only when absolutely necessary.

The objective behind these measures taken by the leaders is not merely to conserve fuel, but also to convey a message of simplicity and environmental conservation to the public.