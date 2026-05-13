PM Modi's Appeal Not About Spending Less But Spending Wisely: Sources

Government sources have pushed back against descriptions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for energy conservation and reduced foreign exchange outflows as "austerity measures", saying the term is misleading and carries negative economic connotations which are not applicable to the current situation.

According to sources, the Modi government is not implementing "austerity" in the conventional sense.

"That phrase is misleading as the government is not implementing austerity measures, which has negative economic connatations. Austerity usually suggests budget cuts, reduced government spending, lower subsidies, and fiscal tightening. The Modi government is not cutting capital expenditure, welfare spending, or subsidies," sources said. "The Prime Minister's appeal is not about spending less. It is about spending more wisely by reducing fuel consumption, avoiding dependence on imported goods, and foreign-currency-intensive services."

The Prime Minister's appeal came during a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad on Sunday, amid conflict in the Middle East that has had impacted global markets.

PM Modi suggested several steps, including reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, greater adoption of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home where possible to conserve foreign exchange.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw echoed the message, stating, "PM Modi has been guiding us about the less usage of products from outside. I also appeal to everyone to use limited overseas products and focus on self-reliance."

In a follow-up to his appeal, PM Modi has significantly reduced the size of his convoy during domestic visits. The downsizing was implemented while maintaining essential security components as per the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol.

The reduction was seen in Gujarat and Assam, shortly after the Hyderabad speech. The Prime Minister also instructed that electric vehicles should be included in his convoy wherever possible, without making new purchases.

Several BJP chief ministers and other leaders moved quickly to adopt similar practices. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the chief secretary, Director General of Police, additional chief secretaries, and principal secretaries of all departments. He directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles accompanying the chief minister and ministers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that he would use a minimum number of vehicles for his convoy and asked his ministerial colleagues to do the same.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced limits on official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed that his own convoy use be minimised and that unnecessary vehicles should not be used, especially for security purposes.

The Maharashtra government has directed all ministers to obtain prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced that he would travel within the state using trains, state transport buses, and public transport instead of helicopters and flights.

In Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced that he had personally reduced the number of vehicles he uses by half.