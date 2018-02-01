Sania Mirza Tweets Birthday Wishes For Husband Shoaib Malik. His Reply

Could they get any cuter?

Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, sure make for one lovely couple. As Shoaib celebrates his 36th birthday today, wife Sania has wished him with the sweetest birthday message. About 12 hours ago, Sania Mirza took to social media to upload an adorable picture with her husband to wish him on his birthday. Wearing white outfits and huge smiles on their faces, the two look gorgeous together in the photograph. Definitely couple goals, we would say.

"Happy birthday @realshoaibmalik wish you love , laughter and happiness always," wrote Sania in her tweet:
 
The tweet has already collected over 13,000 'likes' and many wishes from fans, but the sweetest response comes from Shoaib himself. See for yourself:
 
Here's what fans are saying about Sania's birthday tweet:
 
Only a few months ago, on November 14, Shoaib Malik had wished Sania on her birthday with an equally adorable tweet:
 
Could these guys get any cuter?

 

