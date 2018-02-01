Sania Mirza Tweets Birthday Wishes For Husband Shoaib Malik. His Reply

Comments
Happy birthday @realshoaibmalik wish you love , laughter and happiness always pic.twitter.com/zcF3E9mqml- Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 31, 2018
The tweet has already collected over 13,000 'likes' and many wishes from fans, but the sweetest response comes from Shoaib himself. See for yourself:
- Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) February 1, 2018
Here's what fans are saying about Sania's birthday tweet:
Couple goals- Zia Ibrar (@ZiaIbrar) February 1, 2018
You two are !! Happy birthday Shoaib- Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) January 31, 2018
Only a few months ago, on November 14, Shoaib Malik had wished Sania on her birthday with an equally adorable tweet:
Here's to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you pic.twitter.com/4lmwUMwoa1- Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2017
Could these guys get any cuter?
