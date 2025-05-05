Sania Mirza Shares Her Honest Opinion On Parenting And Motherhood

Sania Mirza recently opened up about her experience of motherhood and parenting. In a candid conversation with Masoom Minawala, Sania discussed the challenges of motherhood.

Recently, in a chat with Masoom Minawala on her podcast, Sania opened up about the overwhelming guilt she experienced when she had to leave her newborn son, Izhaan, for the first time due to work. Just six weeks after giving birth, she flew to Delhi for an event— an experience she described as incredibly difficult. Reflecting on it, Sania acknowledged how mothers often burden themselves with guilt, even when moments are common and children adapt well.

Talking further, Sania also shared her experience about breastfeeding Izhaan, where she shared how one time she had to pump milk on the flight—something she found challenging and emotionally taxing. Throughout the day, she remained anxious about leaving her baby behind. However, once she returned home and saw that both she and Izhaan were perfectly fine, it brought her a sense of relief. Looking back, she felt grateful for taking that step, as it helped her regain confidence in balancing motherhood with her professional life.

Sania believes there is no one-size-fits-all approach to parenting; as long as the child is healthy and happy, that's what truly matters. She said that instead of burdening women with rigid societal and cultural expectations, parenting should be a shared responsibility between both parents.