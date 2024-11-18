Sania Mirza Got An Ear Piercing At Home With This Service In Dubai

Sania Mirza and her best friends were seen having a fun time getting their ears pierced at home during their "perfect girls night in". The mother-of-one posted a video of herself, her sister Anam Mirza and a few of their best friends choosing from a host of dazzling stud earrings and getting their piercings hand done by a technician within the four walls of their home in Dubai. What more can a girl ask for, right?

Taking major inspiration from Sania Mirza's "perfect girls night in" getting pierced with her girls, here's all you need to know about the Piercing Service Dubai, which was what she opted for.

Piercing Service Dubai which has a presence on Instagram with a page named @piercing_service_uae is a tattoo and piercing shop. They provide a professional body piercing service and can be easily contacted via a WhatsApp message or call. The business specializes in body piercing with an array of jewellery. Their physical store goes by the name Big B Jewellery which is located in Al Karama at Karama centre Mall. They have a presence at their physical store along with providing an at-home-service, like the one Sania Mirza availed. They are equipped with male and female staff members to cater to clients of all genders. Piercing Service Dubai provides tattoo and body piercing appointments to clients across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Sania Mirza and her girl besties getting their ear piercings done at home in Dubai looked like a lot of fun.

