Sania Mirza's Face Card Is On Point With A Nude Glam, Rust Lips And Curled Tresses

Sania Mirza looks like the powerhouse that she is in her latest beauty outing as she turned cover star for Elle Impact April 2025 issue. The tennis star who is famed to be one a force to reckon with in the sports space in the country has a face card to die for too. After all, there is arguing the fact that she is as gorgeous as a woman can be.

Sania Mirza slayed the cover girl role on the latest issue of Elle Impact. The mother-of-one slayed her glam game with a flawless base with a skin like foundation topped with the right amount of bronzer and contour for a warmed up and chiseled look. This she teamed with a wash of rose blush on her cheeks that added the much-needed pop of colour to her pretty face. Sania doubled up her bronzer as an eyeshadow and teamed it with dramatic and curled eyelashes for an eye look to die for. She completed her beauty look of the day with a rust hued satin lip colour.

Sania's tresses matched steps with her beauty game by being styled into long curls that were secured in a centre parted half tied look that added volume to her crown area and grace with the waterfall curls let loose over her back.

Sania Mirza less-is-more cover star style beauty look is to die for.

