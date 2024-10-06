Sania Mirza Stays "Healthy At Home" With IV Drips So Here Are All Their Benefits

Tennis star Sania Mirza has opted for a new route to enhance her health and wellness. This time, she has picked the intravenous drips from the brand 111 Skin. According to Sanya, 111 Skin has the "best IV drips for all your needs". Sania shared a video and picture of herself absorbing these drips intravenously at her home in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Sania Mirza "Put On Some Red Lipstick" With Winged Eyeliner To Make A Fabulous Monday Makeup Statement

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/mirzasaniar

Inspired by Sania Mirza's intravenous health formula? Then here is how to use them and their benefits.

How do IV drips work?

A healthcare expert will select a vein in your forearm, wrist, hand or foot. Then the area is sanitized and a needle attached to the cannula is inserted into the vein. Since the cannula is attached to the IV, the solution slowly gets anbsorbed into the body drop by drop over a period of 30 to 60 minutes. The cannula is finally removed and pressure is applied to the place where the needle was inserted to stop any bleeding.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/mirzasaniar

Benefits Of IV Drips:

1. Delivers Antioxidants

IV drips help fight skin ageing by providing skin with antioxidants directly into the blood stream.

2. Rich In Vitamins And Minerals

IV drips are packed with vitamins like B12 that promote healthy hair, skin and nails. Zinc reduces acne scars, relieves irritation and redness on the skin.

3. Avoids Digestive Tract

By avoiding the digestive tract, IV therapy allows for maximum effectiveness and absorption of the vitamins and minerals.

That's Sania Mirza's way to "stay healthy at home".

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Also Read: It's Summertime Gladness For Sania Mirza And Her Son Izhaan Mirza As They Spend A Delightful Day Out