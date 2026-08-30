"Rs 2.5 Crore Business": X User Claims Delhi Astrologer Charges Rs 25,000 A Year From 1,000 Clients

A post on X has sparked a discussion about the business of astrology after a Delhi astrologer was reportedly said to charge Rs 25,000 a year for three 30-minute consultations. The claim was shared by X user Neetu Khandelwal, who said she learnt about the astrologer through a relative who had recently signed up for the service and was encouraging her to do the same. According to Khandelwal, nearly 1,000 people are already associated with the astrologer, with the number continuing to grow.

At Rs 25,000 a year, each client would effectively pay around Rs 8,333 per consultation if they use all three sessions. If all 1,000 clients are paying the full annual fee, that would translate into a reported revenue of Rs 2.5 crore a year.

"This astrologer makes Rs 2.5 crore per annum for just hearing people and suggesting some random things to become successful. I liked this business model. Do you believe in astrology?" Khandelwal wrote.

See the post here:

The post prompted a range of reactions. Some users focused on the economics of the model, pointing out that a service built around personal attention and advice can generate substantial revenue when supported by a large client base. Others suggested that the reported fee was not particularly high by the standards of the astrology industry.

One user wrote, "Astrology is a science. I believe in Astrology but not in Astrologers as most of them are fake. Secondly, why one should be so anxious about future. Jo Kismat mein hai, mil kar rahega and jo nahin likha hai, aa kar bhi laut jayega."

Another commented, "I really don't believe in astrology. There is always a 50% probability existing for a success or a failure. 50% of those visiting any astrologer are going to get success anyhow!! These many people are more than enough to make the astrologer famous."

A third said, "He seems to be one of the lucky folks who is minting money right, left and centre as I don't think a lot of astrologers are able to earn such massive amount of money."

"Great model. 50% hit or miss rate. To the ones that succeed, they will bring more clients. To the ones that dont, they will be told their karma is flawed. pay another 20K and get it reset," a fourth added.

Why astrology remains popular in India

Astrology has a deep-rooted place in Indian society and continues to attract people across age groups and social backgrounds. From 'kundalis', marriage compatibility to career decisions, finances and auspicious dates for major life events, astrological advice is often consulted alongside more conventional forms of decision-making.

The rise of social media, astrology apps and online consultations has also made such services easier to access. That enduring demand has also turned astrology into a sizeable commercial industry, with practitioners offering everything from brief online consultations to long-term personalised services.