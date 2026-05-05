"Rs 1200 For 15 km": Bengaluru Woman Rants About Shocking Auto Fare Amid Rain

A resident of Bengaluru said she was charged Rs 1,200 for a 15-kilometre auto-rickshaw ride during heavy rain and intense traffic congestion, prompting a broader debate around surge pricing in the city. Content creator Sanya Singh shared the incident on Instagram through a video, recounting how her friend allegedly paid the steep fare for the relatively short journey.

In the video, Singh expressed surprise at the situation, noting that the amount seemed excessive for a 15 km ride and could easily cover everyday expenses like groceries. She also took a swipe at the city's monsoon experience, suggesting that instead of being pleasant, the rain often amplifies traffic chaos and noise. She added that booking a ride in such conditions can feel unusually difficult and remarked that while people may struggle in their careers, auto drivers appear to be benefiting from the demand.

"That's why I can't romanticize Bangalore's rain because instead of violins, you just hear horns blaring here. Booking a ride takes more effort than getting a college admission! Whether our careers take off or not, these auto-drivers are definitely making it big," she says in the video.

"Took her 3 hours to reach home. Paid 1.2k just so that the auto driver doesn't leave her midway. Peak traffic in rains," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users agreeing that commuting in Bengaluru during rain can become stressful, expensive, and time-consuming. Several people said they had faced similar challenges while trying to book autos or cabs during peak hours.

Others pointed out that commuters often have limited alternatives, especially when public transport does not align with their routes. Some users argued that drivers tend to raise prices when they sense urgency among passengers, while others said the deeper issue lies in the city's severe traffic congestion, noting that long travel times make such fares seem less surprising.

Notably, cab and autos fares surge when high passenger demand outweighs the available driver supply in a specific area, often triggered by rush hours, bad weather, or special events.