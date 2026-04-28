Woman, 34, Found Dead, Naked In A Pool Of Blood In Bengaluru Flat

A 34-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her rented flat in Bengaluru. The woman, who hailed from Jharkhand, had been living alone in the apartment.

The victim was identified as Pooja Dutta, a native of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, who was employed with a private company, news agency PTI .

The incident came to light on Monday after neighbours alerted authorities about a persistent foul smell coming from the flat. Police later broke open the door and discovered the woman's body lying nude in a pool of blood. The body was found in a semi-decomposed condition.

According to forensic experts, the woman is believed to have died two to three days before the body was found.

According to police, no death note was recovered from the spot, though torn papers were found scattered inside the house, prompting suspicion that she may have died by suicide after locking the door from inside, PTI reported.

The landlady told police that the woman had been her tenant for the past three years. She was last seen on April 23, when she left the flat to buy groceries.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and said they are investigating all possible angles. Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

