Online Backlash Grows Over Chinese 'Dog-Powered' Electric Bike

A man in eastern China has come under fire after a viral video showed him riding a modified electric bicycle powered by his pet dog, raising concerns over animal welfare and road safety, according to South China Morning Post.

The incident took place in Jiangsu province on March 16, where the elderly man was seen travelling on a public road. In the footage, the bike's battery had been removed and replaced with a mechanism that forced a golden retriever to run beneath the seat to keep the vehicle moving. The dog appeared to be restrained with reins and had its mouth tightly muzzled, as per the news report.

The man was also seen holding a stick, which he appeared to use to strike the dog while riding. The clip was recorded and shared online by another cyclist and quickly triggered widespread criticism.

Local traffic police later tracked down the man and stopped him for using an illegally modified vehicle on public roads. However, officials said he was only given a warning and educated about the rules due to his age. Authorities did not release his identity or provide details about the condition of the dog.

The case has sparked heated debate online. Many users condemned the act as animal abuse, while others raised concerns about the danger such a vehicle poses to both the rider and the public. Some also pointed out that China currently lacks a comprehensive animal welfare law that clearly prohibits mistreatment of pets.

The unusual method of powering a bike is not entirely new. Similar stunts have previously been shared online by content creators, though they have also faced criticism.