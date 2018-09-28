Omar Abdullah, Twitter Have Some Thoughts About This Men's Look By Gucci

The men's look is from Gucci's Spring Summer 2019 collection which was showcased in Paris.

Every now and then, Twitter picks up some or the other new fashion trend they don't like and trolls it mercilessly. For example, there was Balenciaga's shirt-T-shirt combination and then their "Layered Oversized Parka", both of which were mocked online months apart. Now, a look by luxury brand Gucci has found itself on the radar of tweeple. The men's look has managed to recive quite a few reactions on Twitter, including one from Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The look that's the talk of Twitter comprises a pair of red vinyl shorts that have a silver zip on it along with a checked shirt. The men's look is from Gucci's Spring Summer 2019 collection which was showcased in Paris.

Red vinyl shorts with a silver zip, and a checked shirt: a men's look in the #GucciSS19 fashion show in Paris. #AlessandroMichele#pfw#mfwpic.twitter.com/CK4BpzB6Kb - gucci (@gucci) September 27, 2018

The look has made several people on Twitter share what they feel about it. Even Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah couldn't stop himself from tweeting about it, since he couldn't "unsee it".

Since I can't unsee this I've very generously decided to share it with all of you https://t.co/L9d9PnVka9 - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 28, 2018

Here's what others on Twitter are saying about the look:

This is what happens when Superman forgets to wear his tights 1st https://t.co/PzL2Jo0Y6B - Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) September 28, 2018

Iska waistcoat neeche fisal Gaya hai https://t.co/b15i6Frdsa - (@funsukh_wangdu) September 28, 2018

A serious question I really can't figure out. Why do fashion brands come up with such costumes? What's the point? How is it profitable? Does this help on some other way? https://t.co/G2QhSw9XqX - The God's Particle! (@burhanspeaks) September 28, 2018

This is unreal https://t.co/AZx1Fy0pDW - San LAN (@sanlangar) September 28, 2018

Gucci presents Attire of the year https://t.co/eC6jV0Es0Q - Devil's Advocate (@zee19900) September 28, 2018

What on earth are they thinking... hideous. Looks like a giant red nappy https://t.co/QRqaCVgCF2 - BSUK (@brandonsmithuk) September 28, 2018

Who buys this. Genuinely curious https://t.co/ho9zl5MZlb - Ryan (@NairRyan10) September 28, 2018

Me, to my toddler: Get your clothes on, we're going out!

Toddler: https://t.co/ilPn8Ubh9x - Mellie (@MellieAdamson) September 28, 2018

Well Twitter sure seems to have a lot of thoughts on this look. What do you think? Tell us using the comments section.