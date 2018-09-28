Omar Abdullah, Twitter Have Some Thoughts About This Men's Look By Gucci

The Gucci look is the talk of Twitter

September 28, 2018
The men's look is from Gucci's Spring Summer 2019 collection which was showcased in Paris.

Every now and then, Twitter picks up some or the other new fashion trend they don't like and trolls it mercilessly. For example, there was Balenciaga's shirt-T-shirt combination and then their "Layered Oversized Parka", both of which were mocked online months apart. Now, a look by luxury brand Gucci has found itself on the radar of tweeple. The men's look has managed to recive quite a few reactions on Twitter, including one from Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The look that's the talk of Twitter comprises a pair of red vinyl shorts that have a silver zip on it along with a checked shirt. The men's look is from Gucci's Spring Summer 2019 collection which was showcased in Paris.

The look has made several people on Twitter share what they feel about it. Even Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah couldn't stop himself from tweeting about it, since he couldn't "unsee it".

Here's what others on Twitter are saying about the look:

Well Twitter sure seems to have a lot of thoughts on this look. What do you think? Tell us using the comments section.

Trending

