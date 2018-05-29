Shirt Or T-Shirt? Luxury Label Balenciaga Trolled For Bizarre Garment

It costs Rs 87,000

Balenciaga's bizarre double shirt is being trolled online.

When a shirt is too formal and a T-shirt is too casual, look no further than Balenciaga's shirt-T-shirt combination. That is, however, if you have Rs 87,000 to spare. Luxury label Balenciaga's decidedly odd clothing item that appears to be a formal shirt sewn on top of a T-shirt is being trolled online. The Spanish brand is selling this shirt T-shirt combination for USD 1,290 - or approximately Rs 87,365. The bizarre garment - and its hefty price tag - has been mocked online, with many calling it a "joke" and others refusing to believe that such a thing could exist.

See for yourself:
 
It has led to plenty of jokes:
 
And much confusion
 
One man even went so far as to do this...
 
The double shirt from Balenciaga, in case you want to wear it, is available for pre-order on their website.

This latest offering from Balenciaga also led to some "Balenciaga strikes again" tweets, given that it's not the first time that the brand has charged exorbitant amounts for weird clothes and accessories. In 2017, their $3,000 designer bag was trolled since it looked like a kambal bag.

 

