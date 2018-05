Shirt Or T-Shirt? Luxury Label Balenciaga Trolled For Bizarre Garment

Balenciaga's bizarre double shirt is being trolled online.

When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciagapic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ - S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018

Shirts are evolving, they're getting 4 hands before we can even regenerate like deadpool - A/E (@mk_adithya) May 27, 2018

The height of fashion is getting this shirt that has a shirt on it for only $1,290. pic.twitter.com/vbh1US0GsN - laney (@misslaneym) May 28, 2018

I thought this was a joke,

Really balenciaga pic.twitter.com/eEv5QpX0bO - Roxanna (@QueenRo___) May 28, 2018

Hey @BALENCIAGA,



I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C - Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

When a shirt is too formal and a T-shirt is too casual, look no further than Balenciaga's shirt-T-shirt combination. That is, however, if you have Rs 87,000 to spare. Luxury label Balenciaga's decidedly odd clothing item that appears to be a formal shirt sewn on top of a T-shirt is being trolled online. The Spanish brand is selling this shirt T-shirt combination for USD 1,290 - or approximately Rs 87,365. The bizarre garment - and its hefty price tag - has been mocked online, with many calling it a "joke" and others refusing to believe that such a thing could exist.See for yourself:It has led to plenty of jokes:And much confusionOne man even went so far as to do this...The double shirt from Balenciaga, in case you want to wear it, is available for pre-order on their website. This latest offering from Balenciaga also led to some "Balenciaga strikes again" tweets, given that it's not the first time that the brand has charged exorbitant amounts for weird clothes and accessories. In 2017, their $3,000 designer bag was trolled since it looked like a kambal bag.Click for more trending news