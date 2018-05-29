Shirt Or T-Shirt? Luxury Label Balenciaga Trolled For Bizarre Garment

See for yourself:
US$1,290 for this, @BALENCIAGA??! pic.twitter.com/aQwS2MFwwk- Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) May 27, 2018
It has led to plenty of jokes:
When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciagapic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ- S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018
Shirts are evolving, they're getting 4 hands before we can even regenerate like deadpool- A/E (@mk_adithya) May 27, 2018
The height of fashion is getting this shirt that has a shirt on it for only $1,290. pic.twitter.com/vbh1US0GsN- laney (@misslaneym) May 28, 2018
And much confusion
I thought this was a joke,- Roxanna (@QueenRo___) May 28, 2018
Really balenciaga pic.twitter.com/eEv5QpX0bO
One man even went so far as to do this...
Hey @BALENCIAGA,- Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018
I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C
The double shirt from Balenciaga, in case you want to wear it, is available for pre-order on their website.
