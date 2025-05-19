Advertisement

Italian Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli Named Balenciaga's Creative Director

Piccioli, who previously worked at Italy's Valentino, will present his first Balenciaga collection in October 2025.

Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli has been named creative director at fashion house Balenciaga, taking over from Georgian designer Demna, parent company Kering said Monday.

Piccioli, who previously worked at Italy's Valentino, will present his first collection in October, after Demna left for Gucci, said the French conglomerate, which owns both Balenciaga and Gucci.

