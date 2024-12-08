Balenciaga's Latest 'Zero' Shoe Leaves Foot Exposed, Internet Calls It "Toe Cap"

Balenciaga, renowned for its avant-garde fashion, has unveiled "The Zero," a radical new shoe for its Fall 2025 collection. This minimalist footwear, described as "footwear to its core," pushes the boundaries of traditional shoe design by offering minimal coverage, exposing most of the foot.

Crafted entirely from foam, The Zero features individual toe grooves, a traction pattern, and minimal enclosures, blending style with a functional, almost barefoot approach. Available in a range of earthy tones, this unconventional design, reminiscent of the gorp-core aesthetic, has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online.

While some applaud Balenciaga for its innovative and daring approach to footwear, others are left perplexed by the design. The Zero, compatible only with tabi-toe socks, is set to launch during the Fall 2025 season, with pricing details yet to be revealed. Given Balenciaga's luxury status, these minimalist shoes are expected to carry a hefty price tag.

See the design here:

A user commented, "At this point fashion really just a social experiment and folks tryna figure out how far yall will take it."

Another user wrote, "Bro walking around with a toe cap."

"These the type shoes u need when u having a gout flare up," the third user commented on X.

"The final boss of barefoot shoes," a user praised the style.

"Very very cutesy," another user commented.

