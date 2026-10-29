November 1 Rule Changes 2026: Key Updates On LPG Prices, Pensions And Income Tax

Several financial and administrative updates are set to come into focus as November begins. While some changes take effect from November 1, others are deadlines or developments that consumers, pensioners and taxpayers should keep track of.

Government to implement changes to goods and services tax from November 1

According to Reuters, the Government of India ​plans to implement ‌easing rules related to ​the goods ​and services tax ⁠for post-sale ​discounts while ​speeding up provisional refunds for businesses ​facing inverted ​duty structures from ‌November ⁠1, according to a government notification dated ​October ​26. The ⁠measures were announced ​in the ​2026-2027 ⁠budget.

LPG Cylinder Prices Under Watch

Public sector oil marketing companies review LPG cylinder prices at the start of every month. Any revision in commercial LPG cylinder rates could impact restaurants, hotels and other businesses that rely on LPG for daily operations.

However, no change in LPG prices for November 1, 2026, has been officially announced as of October 29. Consumers are advised to check the latest rates released by their LPG distributor before booking a refill.

Pensioners Can Begin Submitting Life Certificates

Government pensioners are required to submit an annual life certificate to continue receiving pension payments without interruption.

Pensioners aged below 80 years can submit their life certificates from November 1, while those aged 80 years and above are allowed to submit them from October 1. The submission deadline is generally November 30 each year.

Failure to submit the certificate within the prescribed period may result in a temporary stoppage of pension payments until the document is furnished.

Extended Income Tax Return Deadline

The Income Tax Department has extended the return filing deadline for specified taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit.

For such taxpayers, the deadline for filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 has been extended from October 31 to November 21, 2026.

The extension applies only to eligible categories of taxpayers and not to all individuals.

Disability Pension Reforms Not Effective From November 1

The Union Cabinet recently approved changes aimed at expanding disability pension support, including lowering the minimum disability threshold from 80% to 40% and removing the minimum age requirement for eligibility.

The approved reforms also propose increasing central assistance to ₹375 per month for eligible beneficiaries below 80 years of age and ₹625 per month for those aged 80 and above.

However, revised operational guidelines are yet to be issued. As a result, these changes are not expected to come into force from November 1, and beneficiaries should await official implementation details.

Check Official Notifications Before Taking Decisions

Banks may continue to revise fixed deposit and lending rates individually based on their policies. Consumers, businesses and pensioners should rely on official government and regulator announcements for the latest information before making financial decisions.

(Disclaimer: Rules, deadlines and rates are subject to change based on official notifications issued by the government, regulators and financial institutions.)