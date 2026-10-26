"No Books?" Video Of Ashneer Grover's Wife Sharing Daughter's Birthday Haul Sparks Debate

Madhuri Jain Grover, entrepreneur and wife of former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, has sparked debate online after sharing a video of the birthday gifts their teenage daughter, Mannat, received. The video features a collection of branded cosmetics, fragrances, bath products, clothing and accessories from popular brands, including Chanel, Bath & Body Works, H&M and Miniso. The post quickly went viral, drawing criticism from viewers who took issue with the heavily materialistic nature of the gifts and the public display of wealth.

While some social media users considered the gifts a normal choice for a teenager, others criticised the display, questioning the focus on branded products and the absence of books or educational items.

One user pointed out the lack of reading material, while another questioned the assumption that all teenage girls enjoy such gifts. Some users also criticised Madhuri for sharing the collection publicly, calling it an unnecessary display of wealth. One user wrote, "Gifts are all branded cosmetics, toiletries & apparel, but not a single book. She keeps saying, "Teenage girls like this, like that. That's not true. Whatever teenage children are exposed to, they end up liking that."

The video also prompted a wider discussion about teenagers' preferences, consumerism and the tendency to showcase expensive purchases on social media.

Despite the wave of criticism, some netizens jumped to Madhuri's defence, calling out the critics for overanalysing a fun family occasion. A section of users argued that gifts such as Miniso stationery and H&M t-shirts are perfectly normal and standard choices for teenage girls and that there was nothing wrong with sharing a family celebration online. Some also pointed out that the collection included everyday items, such as clothing and stationery, alongside branded fragrances and personal care products. They urged critics not to overanalyse a family's birthday celebration.