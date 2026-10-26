New York Police Chase Runaway Cow Named Maggie For Days, Video Goes Viral

A cute video of a four-year-old cow went viral after it decided to go on a run around a quiet US town, the New York Post reported. The bovine, named Maggie, managed to slip away from Little Cabins Farm in Carmel, New York, after getting spooked. What started as a simple escape quickly turned into a multi-day operation involving local police, sheriff's deputies, and state troopers.

The incident left passersby stunned; they shouted in disbelief when the cow trotted past their vehicles. Video of the same was shared on social media platforms, and it went viral.

"Holy sh*t! It's a cow!" one person is heard yelling. "Oh my god, he's running straight at my car," another person said.

"We saw Maggie!! Parental discretion advised!! My son was a little excited... lol. Does anyone know if they caught her after this?" the user wrote on Facebook. "I heard she was home?"

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Watch the video here:

In one memorable moment that felt straight out of a Western film, an officer leaned out of a patrol car window trying to lasso the animal, though Maggie, who is originally from Massachusetts, easily dodged the attempt and kept running.

The report mentioned that the standard rounding-up methods kept failing because the cow was brand new to the area.

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Farm owners explained that she was not yet trained to follow feed or respond to a lead rope, making it tough to capture her on the move.

According to the Little Cabin's Farm, Maggie is safe and was reunited with her calf. "She got a little freaked out and jumped out and went to the woods, so we were behind her for four days," Marianna Brophy, one of the farm's owners, said, as quoted by News12.