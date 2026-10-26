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Diwali Celebrations Light Up New York's Times Square With Cultural Festivities. See Pics

The Consulate General's post also highlighted the importance of the people-to-people ties between India and the United States.

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Diwali Celebrations Light Up New York's Times Square With Cultural Festivities. See Pics
The event carried a message of peace, hope and harmony.

Diwali celebrations brought together members of the Indian American community and their American friends at Times Square in New York City, sharing a message of peace, hope and harmony.

The Consulate General of India in New York shared details of the celebration through an official post on X. The post highlighted the participation of Consul General Binay Srikanta Pradhan in the festivities.

The celebration, titled Diwali at Times Square, saw Consul General Binay Srikanta Pradhan join members of the Indian American community and American friends to mark the festival.

Check Out The Post Here:

The gathering celebrated the spirit of Diwali while bringing people together in the heart of New York City. The event carried a message of peace, hope and harmony.

The Consulate General's post also highlighted the importance of the people-to-people ties between India and the United States.

The festivities celebrated these enduring connections, which bring the two countries closer. The event at Times Square reflected how Diwali celebrations can bring together the Indian American community and their American friends around shared messages of hope and harmony.

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