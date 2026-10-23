Woman Living Abroad Gets Diwali Gift From Parents, Says She Feels Like A Kid Again

A gift from parents can bring happiness no matter how far away their children live. Instagram user Tanya Srivastava shared a video showing her excitement after receiving a Diwali gift sent by her parents from India. The video captures her unpacking the gift and discovering the different snacks and food items her parents sent her ahead of Diwali.

The video features the text, "When mummy papa sent Diwali all the way from India." It shows Tanya opening the package and looking at the items sent by her parents.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tanya wrote that no matter how old she gets, she still feels like a little kid when her parents send her gifts.

As she unpacks the gift, Tanya shares the different kinds of food and snacks she received. Her happiness and excitement are visible as she discovers the items sent from home.

Watch Video Here:

While showing the food items, Tanya describes the gift as "Parents' love," expressing the love behind the package. She also praises the food made by her mother, showing how much she appreciates the homemade treats sent by her parents.

The video ends with Tanya wishing her parents a happy Diwali, saying "Happy Diwali, Mummy Papa."

Through the video, Tanya captures her joy at receiving a Diwali gift from her parents in India while living abroad.