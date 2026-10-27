Watch: Haryana Company Gifts Four Employees Kia Sonet SUVs Ahead Of Diwali

A pharmaceutical company in Haryana's Panchkula has gifted four employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs ahead of Diwali, rewarding them for their hard work, performance and loyalty. The gesture by MITS Healthcare has caught attention on social media, with videos showing the employees celebrating their new cars. MK Bhatia, founder and chairman of MITS Group of Companies, presented the vehicles as part of the company's employee recognition initiative. Photos and videos shared on Instagram showed the employees unveiling their new SUVs at a dealership amid celebrations, drum beats and cake-cutting.

In the video, Bhatia arrives at the dealership in a BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, where the four SUVs are covered with black cloth. The employees then take turns unveiling their vehicles as colleagues cheer them on. The celebrations continue with cake-cutting and dancing.

According to a report by Cartoq, the initiative aims to recognise employees who have demonstrated strong performance and remained committed to the company. One of the recipients reportedly said he had been working at MITS Healthcare for five years before being selected for the reward.

The company reportedly paid the down payment for the vehicles, while the monthly instalments are adjusted against the employees' salaries. The cars are registered in the recipients' names.

MITS Healthcare has also introduced a lucky draw for eligible employees who have completed at least 18 months with the company. The initiative is open to staff members across roles, from security guards to senior officials, giving more employees a chance to win a car.

This is not the first time Bhatia's company has rewarded its employees with vehicles during the festive season. In 2024, MITS Healthcare gifted cars to 15 employees, including Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs.