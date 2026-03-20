Mumbai Man Offers To Hear Problems For Rs 1,000 On Beach, Internet Divided

A man offering to listen to people's personal problems for a fee at a Mumbai beach has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users online. In a short video widely shared across platforms, the man is seen holding a handwritten sign in Hindi that reads, "Kisi ko apna dukh sunana hai to main sun sakta hun," which translates to "If anyone wants to share their sorrow, I can listen."

Speaking to a man in the clip, the man explained his pricing model. He charges Rs 250 for listening to minor issues, Rs 500 for more serious concerns, and Rs 1,000 for those who wish to sit and cry together. "Yes, people do come," he said when asked whether anyone actually pays for the service.

Watch the video here:

🚨 Mumbai Beach Viral : Man charges people to listen to problems.



REPORTER : Do people come? 🤯



MAN : "Yes, For small troubles, ₹250. For bigger worries, ₹500, and to cry together, ₹1,000. I am here to listen to people's problems" 😳pic.twitter.com/cTXeKgzLzl — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 20, 2026

The man in the video has been identified as Prithviraj Bohra, who also runs an Instagram page and a YouTube channel.The unusual initiative has sparked a conversation about mental health and the growing need for emotional support in busy urban centres like Mumbai. While some social media users praised the man for offering a listening ear in a time when many feel isolated, others questioned the idea of charging money for such interactions.

Experts say that the viral moment reflects a broader issue. With rising stress levels and limited access to affordable mental health services, many people look for informal ways to share their feelings.

The video has also prompted humour online, with several users joking that they provide the same service for free to friends and family.

Users reacted swiftly to the video, with one commenting, "This man cracked the biggest business model on a beach." Another wrote, "This is the next big startup idea." A third user offered a contrasting perspective, saying, "In the Northeast, our communities offer real ears without bills attached. This exposes the loneliness epidemic in metros where even pain is for sale. Unqualified hustles like this prey on people who can't afford proper help, worsening the stigma and crisis."