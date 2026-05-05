Woman Captures Beauty Of Assam's Tea Garden, Calls It "Part Of India No One Shows You"

A quiet moment on a long bus journey turned into an unforgettable glimpse of a lesser-seen side of India, as shared in a recent social media post by Nia Patel. In her video, captioned with the striking line, "Part of India No One Shows You," Patel documented scenes from a tea garden in Assam.

The visuals captured vast stretches of tea plantations, offering a serene yet powerful look at the landscape.

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Reflecting on the experience, Patel wrote, "I was on the bus for hours driving past all of the tea.. A few days later I got to meet the ladies that hand pluck the tea. Probably one of the most amazing experiences ever."

Her post highlights both the journey through the region and the personal encounter with the women involved in tea picking-an experience she described as deeply impactful.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the beauty of India. One user commented, "Yeah India is beautiful."

Another user noted, "India has everything."

A third user calls India, "Beautiful."