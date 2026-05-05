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Woman Captures Beauty Of Assam's Tea Garden, Calls It "Part Of India No One Shows You"

Patel described her experience in Assam as one of the most amazing, showcasing a lesser-seen side of India.

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Woman Captures Beauty Of Assam's Tea Garden, Calls It "Part Of India No One Shows You"
The visuals captured vast stretches of tea plantations.
  • A bus journey in Assam revealed vast tea plantations to Nia Patel
  • Patel shared a video titled "Part of India No One Shows You"
  • She met women who hand pluck tea leaves during her visit
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A quiet moment on a long bus journey turned into an unforgettable glimpse of a lesser-seen side of India, as shared in a recent social media post by Nia Patel. In her video, captioned with the striking line, "Part of India No One Shows You," Patel documented scenes from a tea garden in Assam.

The visuals captured vast stretches of tea plantations, offering a serene yet powerful look at the landscape.

Watch Video Here:

Reflecting on the experience, Patel wrote, "I was on the bus for hours driving past all of the tea.. A few days later I got to meet the ladies that hand pluck the tea. Probably one of the most amazing experiences ever."

Her post highlights both the journey through the region and the personal encounter with the women involved in tea picking-an experience she described as deeply impactful.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the beauty of India. One user commented, "Yeah India is beautiful."

Another user noted, "India has everything."

A third user calls India, "Beautiful."

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